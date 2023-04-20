Discover Financial Services reports 1Q net income of $1B

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Financial Services reported net income of $1 billion or $3.58 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a net income of $1.2 billion or $4.22 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

"Our results for the first quarter of 2023 indicate a solid start to the year, with continued receivables growth and record deposit inflows, while credit is normalizing as expected. While there was stress across some segments of the banking system, our strong funding and capital generative business model enabled us to invest for growth while sustaining significant capital return to shareholders," said Roger Hochschild, CEO and President of Discover. "We believe these factors create a compelling position for Discover in 2023 and beyond."