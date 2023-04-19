Stretching business with focus on pain-free treatment to open in Vernon Hills

The grand opening for the new StretchWerks location at 175 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Vernon Hills is set for Thursday. Courtesy of StretchWerks

Two clinicians trained in fascial stretch therapy, a burgeoning practice aimed at increasing flexibility and mobility, are hosting a grand opening Thursday for the new Vernon Hills location of their business, StretchWerks.

Unlike traditional stretching where muscles are pulled or pushed to the point of pain, fascial stretch therapy is less intense.

"To us, pain is a warning sign," said co-founder Marc Neuman. "We have relaxing music on, dimmed lights and allow the central nervous system to calm down. Sometimes people are so relaxed they fall asleep on the table."

The practice focuses on fascia, the band of connective tissue beneath the skin that attaches to muscles and other internal organs.

"Most of the restrictions in the body are just below the skin," co-founder Joe Faber said. "Our therapists are trained to read and feel the tissue and go where the tissue leads them. We're a lot slower and a lot gentler in our work."

Neuman said their clients range from high school athletes to senior citizens and they adjust their treatment to suit the client's goals.

"We are not only helping people to alleviate pain and discomfort but to prevent injuries and help athletes perform at higher levels," Faber said.

While fascial stretch therapy is being practiced more each year, Neuman said usually it is done by practitioners in a gym or office building setting.

"We want to make it more mainstream and accessible," Neuman said. "You can just be walking by and learn about it that way and don't have to know someone."

Neuman and Faber opened their first location in Highland Park in February 2020. Though they had to close for two months during the worst of the pandemic, their clinic made it through and was doing well enough that they soon began looking to expand. Faber said it took over a year of searching before settling on 175 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 300, in Vernon Hills.

They offer free evaluation sessions to prospective local clients.

Faber said they do not get involved with health insurance companies because it is more trouble than it is worth at present.

"That's why we're opening in locations that are wealthier areas where there is more disposable income and people don't have to rely on insurance," Faber said.

The grand opening celebration will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and include drinks, appetizers and information on the therapies the clinic provides. More information is available at stretchwerks.com.