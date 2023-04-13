Portillo's workers in Addison vote to unionize
Updated 4/13/2023 7:21 PM
Workers at a Portillo's food production center in Addison voted Thursday to unionize.
The employees voted 28-20 to accept union affiliation, said the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that oversees the elections. The employees will become members of the Iron Workers Union, formally called the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers Union.
Kayla Blado, spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board, said the employer has a week to file objections. "If no objections are filed, the results will be certified and the employer must bargain in good faith with the union," she said.
