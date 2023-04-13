New apartment building The Quin open at former office park site in Schaumburg

This spring already has seen the first residents moving into The Quin, a 373-unit luxury apartment building on the northwest corner of Algonquin and Plum Grove roads in Schaumburg -- even as other sections of the development near completion.

The project by the Houston-based Finger Companies was proposed and approved in 2019, before the pandemic, to replace the vacant three-building Discovery Office Park built around 1980.

Two years before The Quin's approval, UrbanStreet Group LLC opened the 180-unit North 680 apartment building just to the west.

That was the first new apartment building constructed in Schaumburg in about three decades, and it kicked off a trend Mayor Tom Dailly believes isn't quite over.

In the intervening years, UrbanStreet Group has opened The Element at Veridian apartment building on the south side of Algonquin Road, as well as overseeing other residential and commercial redevelopment on the former Motorola campus.

Dailly was among the officials who attended the grand opening ceremony for The Quin last week, and spoke with some early residents who told him how much they enjoy living there.

"I talked about how beautiful it was," he said of his address at the ribbon-cutting.

Though one of the residents he spoke with has a young child, the developer estimated back in 2019 that the building would likely be home to no more than 12 school-age children, due to the high percentage of one-bedroom units and other amenities aimed at singles and couples without kids.

"Our company has had an exceptional track record of identifying markets on an upward trajectory, like the village of Schaumburg, which continues to attract top employers and new residents," Jill Jewett, president and co-owner of the Finger Companies, said in a statement. "With The Quin, we saw an opportunity to bring the kind of upscale rental experience that is often associated with city-center high-rises to suburban residents who want condominium-quality design and finishes in a highly amenitized community."

These amenities include lounges with a catering kitchen that can be rented for parties; a golf simulator room; a 24-hour fitness center; a business center; a pet grooming room; a package room; Amazon lockers; and dry-cleaning pickup services.

The 443,734-square-foot building has an 802-space parking garage and a rentable guest suite to host family and friends.

Monthly starting rents range from $1,950 for a one-bedroom/one-bath unit up to $3,550 for a two-bedroom/three-bath unit with a den.