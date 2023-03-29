 

After nearly 10-year wait, Tony's Fresh Market opens in Schaumburg's Town Square

  • Shoppers stream into the new Tony's Fresh Market grocery store on its first day of business Wednesday. The opening ends a nearly 10-year vacancy of the space, which began when the Dominick's chain ceased operations in 2013.

  • The checkout lanes were full but moving quickly Wednesday during the first day of business at the new Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg.

  • Shoppers check out the produce Wednesday at the new Tony's Fresh Market in the Schaumburg Town Center.

  • Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and other community and business leaders took park Wednesday in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tony's Fresh Market in the Schaumburg Town Center.

  • A shopper places a deli order Wednesday at the newly opened Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg.

  • Shoppers roam the aisle Wednesday at the Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg. The store's opening ends a nearly 10-year vacancy of the space, which began when the Dominick's chain ceased operations in 2013.

  • Daniela Marnos of Rosemont and her 11-year-old son, James, shopped Wednesday at the newly opened Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 3/29/2023 10:12 AM

The grand opening of Tony's Fresh Market in Schaumburg's Town Square Wednesday morning ended a nearly decadelong vacancy of the 65,000-square-foot space.

That pause was started by the shutdown of the Dominick's grocery chain on Dec. 31, 2013, and then prolonged by Albertsons -- owner of the rival Jewel-Osco supermarket chain -- using long-term lease options on the property to keep it empty.

 

On Wednesday, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly joined representatives of the village, the Schaumburg Business Association and neighboring Schaumburg Township District Library to celebrate the long-awaited opening.

When first elected four years ago, Dailly said negotiating an end to the vacancy was among his top priorities.

Tony's bought the Town Center anchor site at 200 S. Roselle Road in 2015. But because of the Albertsons lease, work to prepare it for a new grocery store was stalled until 2021.

Supply chain issues prevented an expected opening in late 2022.

The village's redevelopment agreement with Tony's ensures the employment of at least 200 workers and a minimum $10 million investment in the building. The store is expected to generate more than $300,000 in annual sales taxes and food and beverage taxes for the village.

In addition to recommending approval of a Class 7b Cook County property tax break lasting 12 years, Schaumburg trustees agreed to provide $3 million in village funds for the expected $13 million renovation of the building.

The building's vacancy potentially could have lasted until 2036 if Albertsons hadn't stopped exercising its long-term lease options.

