Entertainment helps draw a crowd to chamber of commerce expo

Entertainment and food were the big draws during a Chamber of Commerce event designed to bring customers and businesses together in Mundelein Saturday.

Held at the Doubletree Hotel, the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family Expo featured Dave DiNaso's Famous Traveling World of Reptiles Show, the Kirk Players Production and the School of Rock.

Vendors included businesses offering home improvement services, health and wellness products and financial services as well as retailers.

The entertainment makes the event fun, said Carol Levin, director of marketing for the GLMV Chamber.

"You've got to have the entertainment to get the people in," Levin said. "The big draw is the reptile show, so that brings in more families."