 

Entertainment helps draw a crowd to chamber of commerce expo

  • Singh's Kitchen head chef Tom Bertini serves Kathy Brady-Blake of Libertyville during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday.

      Singh's Kitchen head chef Tom Bertini serves Kathy Brady-Blake of Libertyville during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A group from the School of Rock performs during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday.

      A group from the School of Rock performs during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • With a stuffed snake slung over his shoulder, Josh Zavatsky of Bio Dome, the Reptile Emporium, of Libertyille, talks with Mike Aukerman, executive director of the Lake Villa-Lindenhurst-Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday. Zavatsky said it was too cold outside to bring a real reptile to the event.

      With a stuffed snake slung over his shoulder, Josh Zavatsky of Bio Dome, the Reptile Emporium, of Libertyille, talks with Mike Aukerman, executive director of the Lake Villa-Lindenhurst-Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday. Zavatsky said it was too cold outside to bring a real reptile to the event. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • There were 62 vendors for guests to visit during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday.

      There were 62 vendors for guests to visit during the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family expo at the Doubletree Hotel in Mundelein Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 3/18/2023 5:31 PM

Entertainment and food were the big draws during a Chamber of Commerce event designed to bring customers and businesses together in Mundelein Saturday.

Held at the Doubletree Hotel, the 11th annual GLMV Chamber of Commerce Extreme Block Party Family Expo featured Dave DiNaso's Famous Traveling World of Reptiles Show, the Kirk Players Production and the School of Rock.

 

Vendors included businesses offering home improvement services, health and wellness products and financial services as well as retailers.

The entertainment makes the event fun, said Carol Levin, director of marketing for the GLMV Chamber.

"You've got to have the entertainment to get the people in," Levin said. "The big draw is the reptile show, so that brings in more families."

