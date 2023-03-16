After Naperville residents speak out against proposed car wash, commission denies recommendation to city council

Developers want to build a Jet Brite car wash at the northeast corner of 83rd Street and Route 59 in Naperville. But the city's planning and zoning commission voted against recommending the proposal to the city council. Courtesy of Jet Brite

After a parade of Naperville residents spoke out against a proposed car wash, the city's planning and zoning commission voted against recommending the proposal to the city council.

The presentation for a Jet Brite Car Wash facility at the northeast corner of 83rd Street and Route 59 was met at Wednesday's meeting by opposition from a number of residents concerned about traffic congestion, noise, odors, drainage and other issues.

Nearly 90 minutes of testimony, public comments and questions from commission members resulted in a split vote. But with a 5-3 decision -- Chairman Anthony Losurdo and commissioners Carl Richelia and Whitney Robbins dissented -- the proposal will proceed without a positive recommendation when it comes before a future city council meeting for final approval.

Fifty residents signed a petition against the car wash and more than 30 submitted letters of opposition. A dozen spoke against the plan at Wednesday's meeting.

"Nobody wants this car wash," said Erika Selig, who said her mother's home on Aero Drive borders the site. "It's not needed. It's not desired."

The lack of support from the commission came even after Jet Brite President Dave Dalesandro agreed to raise the surrounding fence to 10 feet and add soundproofing. He also agreed to not play music along the residential border and said he'd consider closing the facility an hour earlier than planned, from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A staff report cited numerous concerns about the proposal, including the property usage that would be a "major change from the current vacancy."

The plot is 2.3 acres and would require rezoning. It also would need to be annexed by the city because it's located in unincorporated DuPage County.

"We have been consistently raising concerns with development of this proposal since as early as April of 2022," said Gabrielle Mattingly, a community planner for the city.

Dalesandro said that despite resistance from the public and city officials, his company would continue working to bring the project to fruition.

"I can tell you that we will continue to work really hard to try to be as good of neighbors as we can," he said.