Why a diner filed a class-action suit against Buffalo Wild Wings after eating in Mt. Prospect
Updated 3/13/2023 6:36 PM
No bones about it, Aimen Halim is very unhappy with Buffalo Wild Wings.
He's so upset that he recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the Atlanta-based chain, accusing the company of a "clear-cut case of false advertising."
In his lawsuit, the Chicago resident says he ordered food at a Mount Prospect Buffalo Wild Wings earlier this year and was served boneless wings that were not, in fact, deboned wings.
