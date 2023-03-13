Why a diner filed a class-action suit against Buffalo Wild Wings after eating in Mt. Prospect

In a tweet, Buffalo Wild Wings says, "It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

No bones about it, Aimen Halim is very unhappy with Buffalo Wild Wings.

He's so upset that he recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the Atlanta-based chain, accusing the company of a "clear-cut case of false advertising."

In his lawsuit, the Chicago resident says he ordered food at a Mount Prospect Buffalo Wild Wings earlier this year and was served boneless wings that were not, in fact, deboned wings.

