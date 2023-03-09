Business for a Better World: Herzog German Shepherds

Kate Dalman is the owner of Herzog German shepherds and founder of Herzog's Heroes, Inc. Photo courtesy of Kate Dalman

Herzog German Shepherds

Crystal Lake

(779) 800-5589

www.herzoggsd.com

Industry: Pet breeder.

Number of employees: One, myself.

An interview with Kate Dalman, Owner, Herzog German shepherds and Founder of Herzog's Heroes, Inc. nonprofit.

Q: Describe your company.

A: I breed high pedigree German shepherds. My husband, Matt, and our kids are highly involved with our dogs and pups. My goal is always to breed pups with the right temperaments for families, service work and therapy work that have good health and correct conformation. I stay away from high-drive dogs that would be better suited for competition, police work and other high intensity activities because the people seeking my pups are primarily looking for a dog suitable for their home.

The relationships I build with my puppy families are incredibly important to me. I want to help where I can to ensure the success of my pups in their new homes and I want my owners to feel like they can come to me for honest answers. As a breeder coach, I work to help breeders understand that even though they're often met with hostility from those in the rescue community, building those relationships and working together will help minimize the shelter population.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: This year we've launched our nonprofit organization, Herzog's Heroes, Inc. This is a huge undertaking, but it's a labor of love. We'll soon be accepting applications for people in need of a dog for service work, therapy work or facility work. Donations that come in go toward service training and the rescue work we'll continue to do.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Woman-Owned.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: I've traditionally helped place rescue dogs in their forever homes and we're hoping to expand on that through Herzog's Heroes.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: I hope it does. I hope my pups bring love and joy to their families. I hope the rescue work we do brings companionship to people while creating better lives for dogs in need. I hope my coaching program makes an impact on the decisions new breeders make. And I hope our nonprofit, Herzog's Heroes is successful in pairing our pups with people who've suffered hardships many of us can't imagine as well as supporting the rescue community. In an industry surrounded by such negativity I hope my efforts are making a positive impact.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: Every breeder has a duty to minimize their footprint on the shelter population.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: I got my start as a backyard breeder. Admitting this is something most breeders would never do, but my start shaped me into the breeder coach I am today. When I started there weren't many options for a person to learn.

There were online forums and much like the breeder Facebook groups today, new breeders were met with hostility from established ones. Asking questions made you vulnerable to attack by the very breeders you were seeking knowledge from.

Now, there are many great resources out there to learn how to care for mother dogs and pups but no real direction for those trying to understand how to take their backyard breeding program and turn it into a moral and sound program that both minimizes their imprint on the shelter population while creating solid relationships with their puppy owners.

These relationships are incredibly important to the success of a pup in his or her new home. I find that a lot of breeders think their job is done after the sale is over, which can result in pups ending up in shelters. These things inspired me to coach new breeders. The more we can educate them, the better the breeding programs out there and the fewer pups we'll see in shelters.

• Do you have a Business for a Better World? Email us about it at sbnews@dailyherald.com.