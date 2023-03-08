Get connected: How to make the most of your individual LinkedIn profile

On the surface, LinkedIn appears a little dry. Some might even say it is downright boring.

This social media channel was once just a hunting ground for recruiters looking for candidates to fill open positions. The profile function was positioned as being an online resume and nothing more than that.

I've even had clients tell me that they don't understand how LinkedIn works and some didn't even realize there is a dynamic newsfeed they can scroll. That's just how sleepy the platform used to be. Until recently LinkedIn was a pretty quiet corner of the social media universe and one that didn't garner a lot of interest beyond jobseekers and placement professionals.

Then Twitter started to experience substantial fissures in its operations. Facebook changed its presentation style and flooded newsfeeds with ads more dominant than authentic content. Instagram appears to be wobbling in terms of its growth and far too many users are experiencing account hacks that send them looking for better, more secure channels where they can market their products.

Today LinkedIn boasts a vibrant interface. More than 900 million users have LinkedIn accounts worldwide. In the United States, the average user is slightly older and the average time on any site visit is about seven minutes. This platform also, interestingly, boasts close to 53% male users and 47% female users, which is a different demographic than we observe on other social channels.

What can we marketers make of the rising popularity and engagement on LinkedIn? We can make a lot of this dynamism.

The first step is to improve the content we're presenting on our Individual profiles. I encourage every professional to review their profile. Be sure to have a headshot you are proud of and an interesting cover image that relates in some way to the work you do.

When I conduct audits of people's profiles, I am frequently amazed by the low-quality images people are willing to present or the complete lack of images in use. Your profile looks unfinished if you have the template LinkedIn wallpaper where there should be an image at the top of your profile.

The second step is to write a good summary headline and an authentic About statement. You should also upload recent projects or videos that showcase you. LinkedIn has vastly improved how photos are presented and now is the time to take advantage of this enhancement.

The third step is to ensure your professional experiences link to the correct company page. For example, if you work for Acme Chocolate Company, be sure your profile links to the Acme Chocolate Company page. When you do this the profile image of the company will appear next to your work experience and the platform now knows you have this connection and will consider this as others link as well.

The network is only as powerful as the information we input into it. Be sure to include short summaries of the major functional areas you oversee for each work experience you input.

The fourth step is to ensure your education is accurately noted and linked to the associated education pages. Like professional experience, you will know you are linked if you see the profile image next to each educational experience you populate.

The fifth step is to enable the option to receive and write recommendations. LinkedIn has a terrific tool that easily lets you invite recommendations as well as offer them. You want these candid testimonials of your work and professional achievements as others may read them and be encouraged to work with you. Best of all you have the option to review every recommendation before you make it public on your profile.

The sixth and final step is to interact with the platform and your growing network. Plan to publish engaging, educational and self-promotional content at least once a week, maybe twice and that's a good start.

Your network wants to see what you think, what you are achieving, and what you are doing professionally. Keep your content professional and adopt a tone that mirrors how you would talk in a meeting or a professional social event.

There is so much you can do with LinkedIn. Take some time to populate your profile accurately and dive into this fast-growing professional social media channel.

Next month I will explore the benefits of a company page on LinkedIn.

• Rebecca Hoffman is the founder and principal of Good Egg Concepts, a strategic communications and brand marketing consulting practice serving clients around Chicagoland and nationally.