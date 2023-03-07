 

Illinois Facebook users to receive second, much smaller payment in privacy suit settlement

  • The Illinois residents who cashed an initial check from Facebook to settle allegations the company violated users' biometric privacy will be sent a bit more money.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 3/7/2023 6:55 PM

Illinois residents who cashed checks they received last year as part of a $650 million biometric privacy lawsuit settlement involving Facebook should expect another payment this month.

A second check of just over $30 was issued at the end of February to those who cashed their initial settlement payments of $397, according to attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the lawsuit against Facebook in 2015.

 

