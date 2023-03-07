Illinois Facebook users to receive second, much smaller payment in privacy suit settlement
Updated 3/7/2023 6:55 PM
Illinois residents who cashed checks they received last year as part of a $650 million biometric privacy lawsuit settlement involving Facebook should expect another payment this month.
A second check of just over $30 was issued at the end of February to those who cashed their initial settlement payments of $397, according to attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the lawsuit against Facebook in 2015.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.