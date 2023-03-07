Illinois Facebook users to receive second, much smaller payment in privacy suit settlement

The Illinois residents who cashed an initial check from Facebook to settle allegations the company violated users' biometric privacy will be sent a bit more money. Associated Press/2013

Illinois residents who cashed checks they received last year as part of a $650 million biometric privacy lawsuit settlement involving Facebook should expect another payment this month.

A second check of just over $30 was issued at the end of February to those who cashed their initial settlement payments of $397, according to attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the lawsuit against Facebook in 2015.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.