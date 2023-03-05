BizWeek: Concerns that a derailment could happen here; a development in Sugar Grove

Ohio derailment adds to mayors' concerns

With a decision on a controversial railroad merger coming soon, suburban mayors and lawmakers on Monday exhorted federal regulators to postpone any decisions given a recent catastrophic derailment in Ohio.

Developer has plans in Sugar Grove

Crown Community Development has announced an updated proposal for The Grove, a 760-acre master-planned community at the interchange of Interstate 88 and Route 47 in Sugar Grove.

Craft brewery coming to Mount Prospect

For years, the idea of a craft brewery in downtown Mount Prospect has been slowly fermenting. Now, south of the Union Pacific tracks in the new Prospect Place development, the concept is coming to fruition.

Prepare for pain on the Kennedy

Illinois Department of Transportation officials are not sugarcoating the impact of a three-year, $150 million bridge structure rehabilitation project on the Kennedy Expressway.

West Chicago OKs 2nd waste transfer station

After more than two years of contentious debate in the community, the West Chicago City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a second waste transfer station in the city.

Pub fare for Town Square

A variety of British-, Indian- and American-style pub fare is on its way to the last undeveloped site in Schaumburg's Town Square, just northeast of the Schaumburg Township District Library.

Fusion food coming to Rolling Meadows

A Mediterranean/Latin fusion restaurant is bringing its flame-roasted meats and other homemade specialties from Niles to Rolling Meadows. Phoenix Flame plans to move to the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center space at 3240 Kirchoff Road left vacant by Great American Bagel.

Foo Fighters plus pinball equals ...

Stern Pinball Inc. Tuesday unveiled a new line of pinball machines created in cooperation with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters.

The Foo Fighters pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium and Limited Edition (LE, limited to 1,000 machines globally) models, ranging in price from $7,000 to $13,000.