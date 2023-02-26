Developer announces new plan for 760 acres in Sugar Grove

Crown Community Development has announced its new proposal for The Grove, a 760-acre community in Sugar Grove. The plan for the residential neighborhoods could include single-family homes, townhouses, active adult homes and apartments. Courtesy of Crown Community Development

Crown Community Development has announced an updated proposal for The Grove, a 760-acre master-planned community at the interchange of Interstate 88 and Route 47 in Sugar Grove.

The new proposal comes several years after a previous plan called for rezoning the site from residential to multiuse, which could include warehouse and commercial development. The company withdrew its rezoning request in early 2019, citing widespread community opposition to the project.

According to Crown, the new proposal for The Grove features multiple neighborhoods of single-family homes, apartments, 200 acres of open space and areas for retail, restaurants, health care facilities and e-commerce distribution or a data center.

"After careful planning and listening to the residents of Sugar Grove, Crown Community Development is excited to share our new proposal for The Grove, which is very different from the plan submitted in 2019," Teri Frankiewicz, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Crown Community Development, said in a news release.

"We are starting with a fresh slate and will begin community engagement meetings this spring," Frankiewicz added. "We're looking forward to hearing from residents as we come together to create a thoughtful development where people are eager to live, work and gather, putting Sugar Grove on the path for smart, future growth."

The plan would position the town center, community green space and residential neighborhoods on the land south of Interstate 88, along with a smaller live/work district -- Grove Park -- north of the interchange.

Frankiewicz wrote in an email that there currently are no plans to build a warehouse on the site, as the land uses still have yet to be approved by the village.

"The proposal also includes land parcels within Grove Park (north of the I-88/Route 47 interchange) that can be purposed for e-commerce," she wrote. "The frontage land along Route 47 provides ideal access for stylish apartments, retail and services that could benefit the entire community, such as health care facilities, restaurants, business suites and other small users. Larger enterprises would be positioned toward the of rear Grove Park and could include data centers and e-commerce distribution."

Crown is expected to share the full proposal with the village and residents in community meetings over the coming months, Frankiewicz wrote. The community meeting dates will be posted on The Grove's website as they are scheduled. For more details, visit www.thegroveillinois.com.