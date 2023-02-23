Despite lingering traffic concerns, Mount Prospect OKs Raising Cane's plan

A Raising Cane's restaurant like this one in Gurnee is coming to Mount Prospect, after village trustees unanimously approved plans to build one along Rand Road. Courtesy of Gurnee

Two weeks ago, Mount Prospect village board members voiced concerns about traffic that would created by a proposed Raising Cane's restaurant with a drive-through on the former Century Tile site along Rand Road.

Some reiterated those concerns Tuesday, but then trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to give the project the green light.

One factor that turned the tide was Raising Cane's agreement to pay the cost of improvements along Albert Street, one of the access points to the site at 915 E. Rand Road.

"That speaks highly that the developer believes in this project and believes that it's going to work and it's going to have minimal impact," said Trustee Michael Zadel, whose concerns were somewhat softened after reviewing a study of the expected traffic impacts.

Emma Albers, traffic engineer with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., said planned improvements at the intersection of Mount Prospect, Central and Rand roads, such as better coordination of traffic lights and additional turn lanes, should help.

The traffic generated by Raising Cane's will represent less than a 2% increase in the amount of vehicles at the intersection, she added.

Albert Street resident Caity Anast said she and her neighbors appreciate the restaurant's efforts, but still oppose the project.

"We do not feel that putting a high-volume restaurant in this location is a good idea," she said.

Trustee Richard Rogers also was skeptical.

"I wish you a lot of success, but at the same time, I think we're going to be back here sometime in the future trying to solve this problem," he said. "And I just hope you don't make it a lot worse than what it is."

Along with the pledge to pay for Albert Street improvements, Raising Cane's representatives noted the company's support for community initiatives such as the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

"I'm so impressed with your commitment to the community," Trustee Terri Gens said.