Business for a Better World: Extract Juicery

Extract Juicery

114 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187

(630) 868-3487

www.extractjuicery.com

Industry: Restaurant / Food Service

Annual revenue: $300,000

Number of employees: 8

An interview with Kevin Walker, Chief Visionary, Extract Juicery

Q: Describe your company.

A: Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Yes. Especially over the summer we will hire additional employees.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Balancing rising food and labor costs while making everything affordable for our customers.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: Acai bowls are very popular right now.

Q: What does your company do to reduce the effects of climate change?

A: Plant-based foods generally result in fewer greenhouse gas emissions and require less energy, land and water. We also use energy efficient appliances. We also donate the byproduct of our juices to farms so that they can produce compost with it.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Yes, we are minority owned.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: We try to create a safe space where all are welcomed. We celebrate and learn from our differences and similarities.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: We support our community by hosting fundraising days where we donate 20% back of sales from that day to the organization. We have supported schools, religious organization and animal organizations.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: We host free yoga classes periodically for the community. We just ask that the donate to the cause for that month. We have done Toys for Tots and the Wheaton Animal Shelter. For Wheaton's Restaurant Week we are doing a 10% give back to Outreach Community ministries. We sponsored Wheaton's Family Fun tent, to provide free entertainment to the community on select Saturdays throughout the summer. We also participate in the local farmers markets.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: We offer tuition assistance for our employees. We try to create an environment that focuses on excellence but is still fun. Once a week, I take an employee to lunch to connect with them and get to know them better.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: Restore. Refresh. Refuel.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: We use 100% organic ingredients in all of our products. We have Peanut Butter Power Balls that are fire.