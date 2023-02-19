BizWeek: New Microsoft data centers; Bears own Arlington Heights land

Microsoft planning new data centers

Microsoft has purchased 30 acres in Hoffman Estates adjacent to the 53-acre site where it plans to build a pair of 207,000-square-foot data centers, village officials said Tuesday.

Bears close on Arlington Park

There's a new neighbor at 2200 W. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights: the Chicago Bears Football Club. The organization announced Wednesday it has closed on its $197.2 million purchase of the shuttered 326-acre Arlington Park property -- a milestone in the charter NFL franchise's long-sought city-to-suburbs relocation.

New owner for Wheaton building

A high-profile building in downtown Wheaton -- occupied for years by a Robert Sandberg's men's clothing store -- has a new owner who's been involved in other development downtown.

New rules for street performers

With the popularity of the Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone in downtown Arlington Heights has come street performers -- and new proposed rules that would allow them to perform there until 9 p.m. daily -- so long as they don't use sound systems.

Some new ideas for Cary Ale House

After coming under new ownership a few weeks ago, Cary Ale House & Brewing Co. won't see substantial changes to start, but its new owners have some ideas for additions in the coming months.

Just like Grandma used to make

Michael Wollner hand-baked about 500 pies to open his Grayslake bakery. The pies sold in three hours. First opened in early December, Wollner's bakery, Bake Share, 837 Center St., now has limited hours simply so Wollner has time to bake. He averages about 150 to 300 pies a day.

Storage facility plan fails to get zoning OK

DuPage County Board members turned down a zoning request that would have allowed for a storage facility off Route 83 near Bensenville.

New places to eat at O'Hare

Chick-fil-A spreads its wings and Protein Bar shakes it up at O'Hare. Three new businesses arrive or are coming to the airport.