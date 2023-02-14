 

Microsoft buys another 30 acres to expand presence in Hoffman Estates

  • Microsoft has bought 30 more acres in Hoffman Estates next to its developing data center on Lakewood Boulevard, including the long vacant Meijer property and the spec industrial building briefly considered for an Amazon distribution center last year.

    Microsoft has bought 30 more acres in Hoffman Estates next to its developing data center on Lakewood Boulevard, including the long vacant Meijer property and the spec industrial building briefly considered for an Amazon distribution center last year. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

  • Microsoft is buying a vacant 250,000-square-foot industrial building in Hoffman Estates once considered for an Amazon facility. The building sits on 30 acres adjacent to a data center campus Microsoft is developing.

      Microsoft is buying a vacant 250,000-square-foot industrial building in Hoffman Estates once considered for an Amazon facility. The building sits on 30 acres adjacent to a data center campus Microsoft is developing. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Construction of Microsoft's new data center campus along the 2000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in Hoffman Estates as it appeared late last year. The company has bought another 30 acres adjacent to the 53-acre site.

      Construction of Microsoft's new data center campus along the 2000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in Hoffman Estates as it appeared late last year. The company has bought another 30 acres adjacent to the 53-acre site. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/14/2023 4:52 PM

Microsoft has purchased 30 acres in Hoffman Estates adjacent to the 53-acre site where it plans to build a pair of 207,000-square-foot data centers, village officials said Tuesday.

The new acquisition includes land long owned but long undeveloped by Meijer, as well as a 250,000-square-foot spec industrial building that Amazon planned to use as a distribution center before its expansion plans changed last year.

 

Hoffman Estates hasn't yet received any specific proposals for the land's use, Economic Development Director Kevin Kramer said. Nevertheless, village officials are glad to see the company increase its local investment.

"They've been awesome to work with," Kramer said.

The shovel-ready site has the potential to add to Microsoft's data center capacity at that location, but how much so is dependent on what kind of strategy the company adopts, he added.

A representative of Microsoft could not be reached for comment.

The physical connections required between data centers as well as the efficiency in providing security for them makes the choice of site ideal for any expansion of Microsoft's plans in Hoffman Estates, Kramer said.

One obvious question about the existing industrial building is whether it could be retrofitted to Microsoft's needs or would be demolished to make way for a more customized use.

A ComEd substation is being designed to serve Microsoft's 53-acre campus on Lakewood Boulevard, just north of Bell Works Chicagoland. Only the first of the two already approved data centers is currently under construction.

The strip mall and outlots along Barrington Road won't be affected by Microsoft's land purchase, Kramer said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Amazon calls off deal to bring distribution center to Hoffman Estates,
Related Article
Amazon calls off deal to bring distribution center to Hoffman Estates,
 
Microsoft data center approved in Hoffman Estates, but power supply questions remain
Related Article
Microsoft data center approved in Hoffman Estates, but power supply questions remain
 
Microsoft behind plan for data centers in Hoffman Estates
Related Article
Microsoft behind plan for data centers in Hoffman Estates
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 