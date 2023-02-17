'Something dynamic': Developer details plans for Naperville's Block 59 project

The owner of the Block 59 shopping centers in Naperville is asking for a tax incentive to redevelop a portion of the property. Courtesy of Brixmor Property Group

While awaiting the fate of a requested tax incentive, the owner of the Heritage Square shopping center in Naperville detailed redevelopment plans to create a restaurant and entertainment district at the location.

At the city's planning and zoning commission meeting on Wednesday, representatives from Brixmor Property Group presented its vision for the 16-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue being called Block 59. While tearing down all but two of the existing buildings, the developer aims for a restaurant, entertainment and event space that would be walkable and filled with trees and landscaping.

Andy Balzer, project director at Brixmor, said a revitalization is necessary to keep the location viable. He said occupancy rates have dropped from 97% in 2015 to 57% today. Only 36,000 square feet of the 212,000 square feet of space is occupied, he said.

"Our vision is to create a destination with local flair and energy with a mindfulness focused on community culture," Balzer said. "We aim to develop an inviting family-friendly and vibrant urban-style entertainment and event destination for all walks of life."

The presentation came in the midst of Brixmor's lingering request for a tax incentive as part of declaring Heritage Square a business district. The city council has indicated support for a limited incentive that would include a 1% sales tax applied to businesses in Heritage Square until $13.4 million were raised for the area, which must be deemed blighted.

Brixmor plans to pump $53 million into the project, Balzer said, with $69 million more coming from incoming restaurant and entertainment tenants. Balzer did not name specific businesses, but he hinted that Brixmor has tenants in mind.

"We feel like we have a very unique window at an incredible intersection in an unbelievable city to be able to do something dynamic," he said.

Balzer said $17 million in sales and property tax money would be added to city coffers over the next 10 years, and Indian Prairie Unit District 204 would receive an estimated $2.9 million.

While the tax incentive is in the hands of the city council, the planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended code deviations be approved for the redevelopment design. A compromise was reached on a drive-through bypass lane for a proposed restaurant, and parking reductions didn't present a great concern to commissioners.

"I think it looks great," said commission Chairman Anthony Losurdo. "That's been a dead area for a long time. That's why I wasn't as concerned about the parking. I don't think you're going to have as much of an issue as everyone thinks."

Balzer said the inspiration for the redevelopment came from similar projects at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont and Melody Farms in Vernon Hills.

If the project moves forward, demolition is planned to begin in July. Construction of the buildings would begin in July 2024, with the first restaurants opening in the first quarter of 2025 and the event space opening that summer.