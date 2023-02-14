Chicago Cubs announce C.D. Peacock as official jewelry and watch partner

The Chicago Cubs on Monday announced C.D. Peacock, Chicago's first business, as the "Official Jewelry and Watch Partner" of the club and Wrigley Field.

OAK BROOK -- The Chicago Cubs on Monday announced C.D. Peacock, Chicago's first business, as the "Official Jewelry and Watch Partner" of the club and Wrigley Field.

As part of the multiyear partnership, Oak Brook-based C.D. Peacock will receive naming rights to Wrigley Field's Premier Entrance and will be the official sponsor of a new trophy room inside the ballpark which will house the 2016 World Series Championship trophy.

"We're thrilled to add another historic Chicago-based and family-owned company to the Cubs family," said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. "Through this partnership and the creation of the new trophy room, fans will be able to view the 2016 World Series Championship trophy from inside Wrigley Field for the first time ever. We are excited to share this viewing area, and the creation of the Cubs jewelry collection, with fans this season."

As the Official Jewelry and Watch Partner, C.D. Peacock will design custom jewelry pieces for fans to purchase later this season, inspired by all things Cubs and Wrigley Field. In addition, C.D. Peacock will serve as the presenting sponsor of a new "Cubs Player of the Month" award that will spotlight one Cubs player each month. The "Cubs Player of the Month" will be decided on by fans through a social media poll with the selected player being recognized during a game.

C.D. Peacock was established in 1837, making the family-owned and -operated jewelry business the first in Illinois. With three boutique locations in the suburbs -- Woodfield Mall, Westfield Old Orchard and Oakbrook Center -- C.D. Peacock is a premier destination for luxury watch and jewelry brands and continues to be led by three generations of the Holtzman family at the helm.

"We are proud of this historic partnership, unifying two Chicago institutions with deep roots to the community," said C.D. Peacock Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chelsea Holtzman Lawrence. "C.D. Peacock and the Chicago Cubs are intertwined by what makes Chicago iconic; family, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. C.D. Peacock is committed to our legacy of creating milestone moments and we look forward to continuing this tradition at Wrigley Field."

More details regarding the new trophy room at Wrigley Field will be shared closer to Opening Day and details regarding the C.D. Peacock Cubs-inspired jewelry line will be shared later in the season.