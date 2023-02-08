Show them some love in February

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Some people embrace the holiday (pun intended) and buy big, red, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and flowers to give to their loved ones.

Other people ignore the holiday and say it feels too manufactured. What happens when we take a chance and express our love for someone? It is a risk, but it has its reward, too. If the love is reciprocated it feels great for both people.

The same holds true in business marketing. I can think of many tangible moments during which a business has shown love for its customers. When I worked as a fundraiser for art museums, we created Valentine's Day cards that were just beautiful to send to our donors and members. That was always a hit.

I remember having a designer create a captivating layout and then asking our printer to print them and then we'd sign them and mail them to all the fans of the museum.

A few months ago, I was in New York and the hotel had the biggest, most delicious bowl of wrapped, good chocolates on the front desk. Suddenly I was coming up with reasons to pass by the desk and snag a truffle.

Even though the candy was a small thing, it felt special. The candy offer certainly wasn't necessary, but it was memorable and offered just the right sugary pick-me-up after a long day of walking in the city.

This week I heard a story on public radio, told by a woman who went through hard financial times and is now in a better place. When she was at her lowest point emotionally and financially, she was a single mom struggling to raise a young child and working to cover the bills.

One day her car wouldn't start, and she went to the local mechanic who must have intuited she was in a tricky place. He fixed the car and refused to take her payment and told her it was the garage's gift to her.

She credits that simple act of grace as being a turning point as she could pay her bills that month and slowly found stability. Many years later she is still telling this story of kindness that was bestowed on her just when she needed it most.

Valentine's Day is somewhat of an artificial construct, but as marketers, why don't we look for ways to show our stakeholders the love we have for them? Whether we are offering customers delicious chocolate, inviting referral sources to go to lunch to say thanks or offering a complimentary service to someone who looks like they could really benefit from it, we can do things that make people feel good.

When was the last time you received a beautiful Valentine from a business you care for? When was the last time someone offered you a treat to say thanks?

Here are pragmatic ways you can show love to your customers and clients:

1. Have a designer create a Valentine and mail it to your strategic partners and customers.

2. Send chocolates to your best customers or send fresh fruit if there are dietary concerns.

3. Have a treat prominently placed in your business for everyone to enjoy.

4. Create fun text to include in an outbound marketing email that focuses on your love for their support and what that means for the business.

5. Send a pretty flower arrangement to your best customers.

Expressions of love or affection are always slightly risky. But in small business marketing, showing appreciation for your biggest enthusiasts is something good to do and something that you should try.

Let me know how it goes for you and your business this year.

• Rebecca Hoffman is the founder and principal of Good Egg Concepts, a strategic communication and brand marketing consulting practice serving clients around Chicagoland and nationally.