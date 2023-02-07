Bell Flavors & Fragrances receives Legacy Award from Illinois Manufacturers' Association

Bell Flavors & Fragrances, whose global headquarters are at 500 Academy Drive in Northbrook, recently was given the Legacy Award by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association for Bell's 50 years as an IMA member.

Founded in Chicago in 1912 by a former candy flavor chemist, and relocating to Northbrook in 1981, Bell Flavors & Fragrances has since expanded into numerous locations domestically and internationally.

The Legacy Award joins others won by Bell, including the Johnson & Johnson's J & J Award in 1996. Several of its employees also have been inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, including Chairman James Heinz.