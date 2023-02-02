Design Agency moves to Addison

OAK BROOK -- Clear Height Properties completed seven new and 11 renewal leases in the fourth quarter of 2022, including the relocation of The Design Agency's relocation from Itasca to Addison.

The company said significant transactions in the fourth quarter include:

• The Design Agency, a leader in the design, fabrication and management of exhibits, events and environments, signed a new, 16,000-square-foot lease at 1550 W. Fullerton Ave. in Addison, moving their headquarters from Itasca. Larry Much with NAI Hiffman represented The Design Agency and Justin Lerner, Joe Karmin, and Ross Lehrman represented Clear Height.

• An 18,000-square-foot extension was completed with Crawford, Murphy, Tilly Inc., an engineering and consulting firm established in 1946, at 550-600 N. Commons Dr., Aurora. Crawford, Murphy, Tilly was represented by Jon Springer and Gary Fazzio with CBRE.

• Whale Supply signed a new 7,000-square-foot lease at 3131 MacArthur Blvd. in Northbrook. Whale Supply is an industrial parts distributor. Matt Cowie with CBRE represented Whale Supply and Peter Balyeat with Korman Lederer represented Clear Height.

"We saw a flurry of new tenant activity to close out the year, which will continue into 2023 and leaves us feeling optimistic to begin the new year," said Max Hoye, director of leasing at Clear Height. "There are numerous tenants in the marketplace today searching for their ideal locations with a focus on size, loading and power requirements. With our recent acquisitions we can offer functional, professionally managed real estate solutions for the majority of businesses in the Chicagoland area."