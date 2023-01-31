Raising Cane's plan raising traffic concerns in Mount Prospect

Raising Cane's, which opened this Naperville location in 2017, plans to open a new restaurant in Mount Prospect by September 2024. The plan has some residents concerned about traffic. Daily Herald File Photo

Raising Cane's wants to bring its chicken fingers and special sauce to Mount Prospect.

But that's raising concerns among some residents who worry the fast-food restaurant would cause more traffic woes at a frequently clogged intersection.

Mount Prospect's planning and zoning commission last week recommended the village board grant a conditional use permit for a Raising Cane's with a drive-through at 915 E. Rand Road.

The existing Century Tile building there would be demolished to make way for a 3,661-square-foot restaurant accommodating 44 indoor seats and 50 seats on the patio. It would be expected to open in September 2024.

Residents have raised concerns about the location, which is bounded by Rand, Central and Mount Prospect roads, as well as Albert Street.

The intersection often is plagued by prolonged wait times and long queues of vehicles, residents say.

Drivers would access the restaurant through a right-in, right-out entrance at Rand Road and an entrance from Albert Street. Bowing to neighborhood concerns, right turns onto Albert would be prohibited.

However, resident Steven Polit said drivers from streets other than Rand Road would face some challenges.

"The only way that you can get to the restaurant from the south, from the east or from the west is to enter the site through Albert Street," he said, adding that drivers leaving the site to go north or east also would likely take Albert.

Rory Fancler, a planner with the traffic engineering firm hired by Raising Cane's, said many of the residents' concerns are due to existing conditions. Significant improvements are planned for the intersection, including additional turn lanes and signal modifications to improve traffic flow, she added.