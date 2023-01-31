Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market to hold job fairs this week for new Mount Prospect location

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market is holding two job fairs for its new Mount Prospect location on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maple Street Lofts, 207 S. Maple St. in downtown Mount Prospect.

With the store opening soon, Caputo's is hiring for all positions and offers competitive pay, employee benefits and flexible hours. Please visit www.shopcaputos.com to fill out an application beforehand. If questions, please contact Caputo's, (630) 620-4444 ext. 1015 or 1095.

Founded in 1958 by the Caputo family in Elmwood Park, the local grocery chain focuses on fresh produce and healthy food. The new Mount Prospect store, on the ground floor of the Maple Street Lofts, will feature an international deli, authentic bakery items made fresh daily, pizza, gelato, a coffee bar, Bar Angelo and online ordering/pickup.

Located at Maple Street and Prospect Avenue, across the street from the Mount Prospect Metra station, Maple Street Lofts is a Class A transit-oriented development (TOD) steps to downtown Mount Prospect's shops, services, restaurants and community events.