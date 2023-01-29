BizWeek: Gordon Ramsay opening restaurant in Naperville; Baxter selling Deerfield HQ

A Rosebud Steakhouse has been proposed for the Uptown 500 complex in Wheeling. Courtesy of Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group

Baxter nears sale of Deerfield HQ

After eight months on the market, Baxter International appears poised to sell its Deerfield headquarters.

Celebrity chef talks Naperville

In an exclusive interview, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay discussed the reasons behind choosing the Western suburbs of Chicago for his latest venture. He also talked about what to expect when Ramsay's Kitchen -- just the third location of that particular Ramsay restaurant in the U.S., joining those in Boston and Las Vegas -- is expected to open this spring in downtown Naperville.

Hotel construction nearly completed

Construction of a Holiday Inn Express in Schaumburg is nearing completion, with the business expected to open his spring as the 31st hotel in the village.

Ross Barney earns architectural award

Carol Ross Barney, who grew up in Northbrook and attended Regina Dominican in Wilmette, has won the American Institute of Architects 2023 Gold Medal.

Auto body shop might get OK to expand

Rolling Meadows officials may be willing to allow an auto body shop to expand its presence in the shadow of the Arlington Park and possibly the future Bears property -- so long as no vehicles are stored outside.

County says no to cannabis dispensary

DuPage County Board members Tuesday turned down a zoning request that would have allowed for a cannabis dispensary near West Chicago.

Rosebud Steakhouse finds Wheeling home

More than two years after the Uptown 500 apartment complex was built in Wheeling, a restaurant with a legendary name has been announced for its ground-floor commercial space.

Village OKs plan for Grainger site

The Northbrook Village Board early Wednesday morning cleared a project it hopes fulfills the wishes of residents and business owners who for years have sought a more dynamic downtown.