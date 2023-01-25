'A huge deal for Wheeling': Rosebud Steakhouse coming to Uptown 500 complex

A Rosebud Steakhouse has been proposed for the Uptown 500 complex in Wheeling. Courtesy of Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group

More than two years after the Uptown 500 apartment complex was built in Wheeling, a restaurant with a legendary name has been announced for its ground-floor commercial space.

The first suburban Rosebud Steakhouse is proposed for the site, which is on Dundee Road across from the Wheeling Town Center complex.

Part of the Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group, Rosebud Steakhouses operate in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood and in Munster, Indiana.

"Wheeling and Uptown 500 can give our customers the same white tablecloth dining experience without the headache of getting to the city," managing partner Angelo Eliades said in a news release.

The original Rosebud Steakhouse in Chicago was part of the similarly named chain of upscale Italian restaurants. It was acquired by Eliades and Steve Coppolillo, two former longtime Rosebud employees in 2020, as were the rights to the Rosebud Steakhouse name.

Plans call for the Wheeling steakhouse to have room for about 200 guests. Private and semiprivate dining areas are proposed, as is a bar, space for live entertainment and an outdoor patio, according to the news release.

Village Manager Jon Sfondilis called the restaurant's pending arrival "a huge deal for Wheeling."

"(This) is a signal that Wheeling is returning to its heritage as a destination for culinary excellence," Sfondilis said.

The six-story Uptown 500 stands at the northwest corner of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. It includes 321 apartments and 10,500 square feet of commercial space.

Construction began in 2018, and the first residents arrived in 2020.

The complex is a key part of the transit-oriented, downtown district village officials have been trying to create. In addition to the Wheeling Town Center residential and retail complex, the village's Metra station is across Dundee Road from Uptown 500.

Village hall, the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center and the Northgate Crossing residential development are nearby, too. Additional multifamily developments have been proposed in the area.

An expected opening date wasn't available.