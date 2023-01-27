Miniso, a creperie and an escape room among 6 new stores coming to Woodfield Mall

Miniso, Green-biotics and A Sneaker City are making their first forays into the Chicago-area market and among six new stores coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in the coming months. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

Half a dozen new stores are on their way to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in the coming months, including two making their first appearances in the Chicago and Illinois markets, as well as an escape room.

The regional firsts include wellness brand Green-biotics and buy-sell-trade retailer A Sneaker City.

Variety store chain Miniso will make its second location in the area at Woodfield Mall, following last summer's Chicago opening. The company is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence beyond the West Coast.

60 to Escape, which will feature interactive escape games based on fun and challenging clues, puzzles and codes, is expected to open in March next to Cinnabon in the middle level of the Grand Court.

Datli Crepes and Waffles is the lone restaurant among the new tenants. It will serve specialty crepes and other sweet treats and is expected to open in April near Asha SalonSpa on the lower level.

A former tenant returning to Woodfield in a new location is Akira, offering affordably priced high-fashion apparel and shoes for women. It will be located next to Eddie Bauer on the upper level of the JCPenney wing and is expected to open in May.

Miniso will sell household and consumer goods, including cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware. It is anticipated to open in April next to Windsor in the lower level of the JCPenney wing.

Green-biotics will be located next to Hot Topic on the upper level of the JCPenney wing and is expected to open in March. Its products include vitamins, medicinal coffees, tea extracts, biotic derma care, and other wellness products.

A Sneaker City is coming in May to the upper level of the Grand Court next to Kay Jewelers. It will sell sneakers and streetwear from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Yeezy, Essentials, Vlone and Chrome Hearts, among others.