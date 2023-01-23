Wauconda Care expansion complete with outpatient dialysis center

WAUCONDA -- Wauconda Care, a CMS Five-Star rated facility, announced the opening of a 42-bed expansion of their short and long-term skilled care rehabilitation facility at 176 Thomas Court. New patients will be accepted beginning in early February.

The project, in planning stages for more than four years, includes a six-chair outpatient dialysis center designed to provide much needed services to the greater community. "There is always a shortage of dialysis chairs. Having this new center is vital to patients in Lake County and beyond," said Dr. Behzad Farah, medical director of Wauconda Care. "The entire expansion is a great opportunity to serve more people in our community while continuing to provide the best care and therapies delivered by the highly skilled and compassionate Wauconda Care team."

The new wing is a beautiful environment with 42 private suites with private baths, a state-of-the-art therapy room, a spacious dining room, new main entrance and improved parking with easier access.

Built on land located behind the current facility purchased by Wauconda Care several years ago, the addition now includes licensing for 149 beds.

For more information about Wauconda Care and the new expansion, call (847) 526-5551 or visit the website at www.waucondacare.com.