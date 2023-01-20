Round Lake Beach, Bolingbrook movie theaters to close; Leaders hope buildings won't be dormant long

Regal Cinemas' Round Lake Beach theater is among 39 locations set to close next month as part of parent company Cineworld's bankruptcy, according to media reports. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

The Regal Cinemas theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook are set to close soon, but town leaders expressed hope the properties won't be sitting idle for long.

Regal Cinemas' parent company Cinemark will close 39 locations starting Feb. 15 as part of bankruptcy proceedings, according to multiple media reports. Regal has not made an official announcement about the closures and company representatives did not return messages for comment on when the Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook locations will shutter.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said the village will reach out to the owner of the 40,000-square-foot building about new opportunities for the space. Alexander-Basta said there are other types of businesses outside of movie theaters which could make use of the large space, such as a family entertainment center.

"No doubt there will be use for that parcel. It's just making sure we pick the right one," Alexander-Basta said. "Bolingbrook is an extremely desirable market."

Round Lake Beach Mayor Scott Nickles said it was a shame to learn the local cinema is among the ones closing, but said village leaders will work to fill the space.

"The village of Round Lake Beach will do whatever we can to bring a new cinema or entertainment group into town to offset the loss of this very important business," Nickles said.

If either theater makes a comeback under a different name it won't be for the first time.

Alexander-Basta said the Regal in Bolingbrook started as the Showplace 12 in 1994.

The Bolingbrook Regal used to be owned by Kerasotes Theatres, a now-defunct Chicago-based company that, at its height, was the sixth-largest movie theater company in North America.