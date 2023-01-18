Glenview Chamber honors 2022 business, business person of year

The Glenview Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of its business and business person of the year for 2022.

After reviewing the nominations, the chamber's executive board selected Jeff Thoelecke, president of Glenview Bank & Trust, as Business Person of the Year. Thoelecke also is president of the board of Youth Services and is on the board of the Glenview Park Foundation.

As its Business of the Year, the chamber recognized the village's community of first responders. An emphasis was police, fire and dispatch response to the Highland Park shooting on July 4, that day and in the days that followed.

The winners were feted at Avidor in Glenview on Jan. 11. Previous winners of the business award have included Glenbrook Hospital, Johnny's Kitchen & Tap, Wesley Child Care Center, and Youth Services.