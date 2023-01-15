BizWeek: State legislators saying no to Bears; new cardiovascular center proposed for Naperville

Springfield moving to stop Bears subsidies

The Chicago Bears' chances of receiving state subsidies for a possible redevelopment of Arlington Park faced mounting opposition from Springfield lawmakers Tuesday. Inserted into a bill was language barring "economic incentives to a professional sports organization that moves its operations from one location in the state to another location in the state."

Hospital wants new cardiovascular center

Officials from Edward Hospital are seeking to build a new cardiovascular center on the Naperville campus.

Restaurant chain opens in Batavia

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Batavia Tuesday. It will be the national chain's first Chicago-area location.

Restaurant to open in Palatine

Pink's Shrimp and Oysters is opening in the former Chicago Culinary Kitchen space on Hicks Road in Palatine. It promises to give diners a taste of Key West in the Northwest suburbs.

Report says our traffic is worst in nation

How bad is traffic in the Chicago area? How about worst in the nation, according to a report that finds in 2022 the average local driver lost 155 hours a year to congestion.

Knight moves into Elburn

There's a new "knight club" in downtown Elburn, yet it's not the town's newest nighttime hot spot. Rather than cocktails and wine, patrons will find protein shakes, teas, aloe water and coffee.

Geneva company imports art items

Madhav Pandey, who lives with his family in Kathmandu, Nepal, has a fair trade business that makes artistic felt items by hand. Geneva resident Marla Showfer and her company, The Winding Road, import his items for retail stores throughout the country.

Office complex coming down in Schaumburg

Demolition of a single-story office complex began Wednesday to make way for a 23-acre Schaumburg entertainment district -- just hours after village trustees approved a development agreement to make Orlando-based Andretti Indoor Karting & Games the anchor of its first phase.