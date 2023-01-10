'A new gateway': Edward Hospital seeking to build new cardiovascular center

This rendering depicts the new cardiovascular center that Edward Hospital hopes to build on its Naperville campus. Courtesy of Ryan Cos.

Officials from Edward Hospital are seeking to build a new cardiovascular center on the Naperville campus.

Curt Pascoe, vice president of real estate development at Ryan Cos., appeared before the city's planning and zoning commission last month to present plans for a 96,000-square-foot facility north of the hospital on the southwest corner of Washington Street and Martin Avenue near downtown Naperville.

The plan includes razing the current medical building, which Pascoe termed "obsolete," and replacing it with a three-story building on 2.3 acres. Hospital officials will soon request a recommendation for the proposal from the planning and zoning commission and final approval from the city council.

"This building will function as the new gateway to the Edward Hospital campus," Pascoe said. "By that, we mean that we are using this development not only to replace an obsolete medical office building, but to better existing conditions throughout the existing Edward Hospital campus."

To receive approval, hospital officials must be granted numerous zoning variations, including for building setbacks, parking setbacks and signage. Pascoe said plans feature improved efficiency for people arriving to and departing from the campus by closing the Washington Street entrance and creating an entrance on Martin Avenue.

Even with the requested variances, several commissioners expressed support for the changes to the hospital campus.

"I'm really excited for these changes, in all honesty," Commissioner Derek McDaniel said. "This building will be just a fantastic facelift, not just for this lot but for Edward's (campus) as a whole."

Pascoe said the goal was to begin construction in the spring and open the facility in late 2024.

"I know it's a matter of opinion on architecture," Commissioner Oriana Van Someren said. "I actually think it's going to be a very beautiful building. I think it'll be a great improvement. I think it's been a very thoughtful plan."