Bosch enters 2023 committed to their 18V battery platform, announcing 32 new cordless tools engineered to tackle the job

MT. PROSPECT -- Thursday, Bosch Power Tools, announced the launch of 32 new 18V cordless tools to join the CORE18V platform in 2023. An initial look at new concrete solutions will be showcased at the 2023 World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand's latest offerings expand the 18V line of tools, including new additions to the PROFACTOR high-powered lineup. Bosch Power Tools' newest innovations are powered by the CORE18V battery platform, staying true to the brand's commitment to offering one battery platform solution for the trades. Bosch is introducing a wide range of tools; from hard hitting rotary hammers, to high-torque impact wrenches, and cordless benchtop tools, all designed with worker feedback in-mind to make tough work in concrete, wood or anywhere else on the job site easier.

"Feedback from workers on the job site is at the core of our Research & Development process at Bosch, as our team looks to continuously innovate and evolve our product offering to meet the needs of today's North American construction workers," said Philipp Gosau, Director, Product Management Power Tools at Bosch. "With our lineup of new cordless tools, with more to come in 2023, we're looking forward to connecting with workers in-person at World of Concrete to showcase many of the latest advancements from our growing cordless portfolio."