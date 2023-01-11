Pickwick Theatre owner 'very close' to a deal with new operator for Park Ridge landmark

The details of a deal to keep Park Ridge's landmark Pickwick Theatre open are set to be announced Thursday night. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2019The details of a deal to keep Park Ridge's landmark Pickwick Theatre open are set to be announced Thursday night.

After he courted potential suitors for weeks, it looks like the owner of Park Ridge's landmark Pickwick Theatre has been made an offer he couldn't refuse.

An agreement with a new operator is "very close" to being reached, owner Dino Vlahakis said Wednesday. Vlahakas was reluctant to identify the company because the deal hadn't yet been finalized.

The public could learn the details Thursday night, with an announcement about the theater's future planned for just before the classic film "Gone With the Wind" begins rolling at 7 p.m.

In early December, Vlahakis announced plans to retire and close the theater at 5 S. Prospect Ave., which has been showing movies since 1928.

Within days, Vlahakis was approached by movie theater operators and at least one live theater group interested in taking over the space.

Ticket sales exploded, too, reflecting the community's love for the art deco palace.

"It's fantastic," said Vlahakis, a Park Ridge resident. "The last month has been unbelievable."

Vlahakis had said he's looking for a tenant rather than someone to buy the building, which houses many other businesses in addition to the theater.

The Pickwick Theatre consists of two buildings: the historic main auditorium that seats 900 people, and a rear building with four screens.

Thursday's showing of "Gone With the Wind" will be the last public movie showing in the main auditorium, Vlahakis said. Movies will continue through Jan. 16 in the rear building.

"Gone With the Wind" was chosen for a sentimental reason. The 1939 classic was the first movie Vlahakis showed when he took over the theater 41 years ago.