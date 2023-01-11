Orbus awarded silver and bronze in 2022 Best in Biz awards

WOODRIDGE -- Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, North America's largest producer and manufacturer of visual communications solutions for trade shows and events, retail environments and corporate interiors, was awarded two Best in Biz Awards. Orbus received silver, Company of the Year, Midwest, and bronze, Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year. This is the third year that Orbus has won Best in Biz Awards.

Winners in the Best in Biz Awards are determined by an independent judging panel comprised of prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries -- the judges once again highlighted how difficult it was to select the winners from among so many outstanding submissions. They were impressed with the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides, laudable workplace best practices, and continued investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

These awards recognize Orbus' significant company success and growth as well as its environmental programs and contributions.

"It is an honor to once again be receiving two Best in Biz Awards," said Natalie Whited, Vice President of Marketing for Orbus. "Orbus is especially proud to be presented the award for Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year as we are deeply committed to limiting our environmental impact."