An offer he couldn't refuse: Pickwick Theatre's owner to reveal future of Park Ridge landmark Thursday

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2019The details of a deal to keep Park Ridge's landmark Pickwick Theatre open are set to be announced Thursday night.

After he courted potential suitors for weeks, it looks like someone made the owner of Park Ridge's landmark Pickwick Theatre an offer he couldn't refuse.

And the public will learn the details Thursday night, with an announcement about the theater's future set for just before the classic film "Gone With the Wind" begins rolling at 7 p.m.

An agreement with a new operator essentially has been reached, owner Dino Vlahakis said. It just needs to be approved by attorneys.

"It's fantastic," Vlahakis said Wednesday. "The last month has been unbelievable."

In early December, Vlahakis announced plans to retire and close the theater at 5 S. Prospect Ave., which has been showing movies since 1928.

Within days, Vlahakis was approached by movie theater operators and at least one live theater group interested in taking over the space.

Ticket sales exploded, too, reflecting the community's love for the art deco palace.

Vlahakis, a Park Ridge resident, had said he's looking for a tenant rather than someone to buy the building, which houses many other businesses in addition to the theater.

The Pickwick Theatre consists of two buildings: the historic main auditorium that seats 900 people, and a rear building with four screens.

Thursday's showing of "Gone With the Wind" will be the last public movie showing in the main auditorium, Vlahakis said. Movies will continue through Jan. 16 in the rear building.

"Gone With the Wind" was chosen for a sentimental reason. The 1939 classic was the first movie Vlahakis showed when he took over the theater 41 years ago.