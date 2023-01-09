Applications Software Technology announces acquisition of Computer Technology Resources

LISLE -- Applications Software Technology, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of Computer Technology Resources, Inc. to further expand the breadth of AST's service offerings in the Oracle and adjacent cloud ecosystems.

"We're very excited to welcome CTR as part of the AST Team," said Justin Winter, CEO of AST. "The CTR team brings a range of capabilities that both complement AST's core services and expand AST's offerings in additional markets. Together, we will continue to partner with our combined customers through enhanced services capabilities to transform their businesses and expand value through purposeful digital solutions."

The addition of CTR strengthens AST's vertical expertise across numerous commercial industries, including manufacturing and health care. The acquisition also expands AST's capabilities across the Oracle Cloud Application and Platform ecosystems including Supply Chain, Analytics, and NetSuite.

"I'm excited about joining the AST team," said CTR President and Managing Partner, Pankaj Mundra. "AST has emerged as a best-in-class enterprise solution provider with a premier platform for complex, custom software needs. This is a natural progression for CTR with the potential for even greater outcomes as part of AST."

Mundra will take the role of Vice President at AST and play an active part in expanding the combined business.

"At AST, we foster a culture of inclusivity and innovation at every level of our organization," added Winter. "The CTR family embodies these values, and our partnership opens a world of exciting possibilities for our customers and employees."