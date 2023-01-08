BizWeek: A local partnership for business; natural gas rates could rise

Local leaders hail partnership

Hailing it as an "unprecedented opportunity," Chicago-area leaders on Wednesday announced the creation of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership.

Bears subsidies opponent takes a loss

An Arlington Heights village board candidate who is a critic of possible public subsidies for the Chicago Bears was tossed from the ballot Tuesday, making the April 4 trustee race uncontested.

Developer says no to garage

An international real estate developer wants to remove a proposed parking garage from plans for a new hotel in Des Plaines.

Batavia schools might request funding again

The Batavia school board will vote Jan. 10 on whether to try again to get voters' permission to borrow $140 million for buildings.

Fiora's restaurant closes

Fiora's restaurant in Geneva has closed after a 13-year run in a historic building in the heart of the Third Street shopping district.

New TIF to spur investment

Lake Zurich hopes to use a newly approved tax increment financing district to spur investment in the town's 409-acre industrial park.

Natural gas rate hike proposed

Nicor Gas took the first step toward a $321 million rate hike Tuesday, filing for an increase from state regulators that would cost the average residential customer just over $9 more on their monthly natural gas bill.

Rage room opens

Ricky Evans opened the House of Rage at 4805 W. Elm St. in McHenry in November. Open by appointment only, Evans has been busy with people who are ready to take out some of their aggression on inanimate objects.

Shoelace Inc. to close

The owners of Shoelace Inc. in Algonquin said they've been hit with a variety of challenges. But ultimately, the health of co-owner Bob Guss will lead to the store's closure this week, timed with the end of its lease at the Algonquin Commons shopping center.