'Every good story has an ending': Fiora's restaurant in Geneva closes

  • Fiora's, at 317 S. Third St. in Geneva, has closed.

      Fiora's, at 317 S. Third St. in Geneva, has closed. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/3/2023 2:21 PM

Fiora's restaurant in Geneva has closed after a 13-year run in a historic building in the heart of the Third Street shopping district.

The owners, Mike and Ann Anastasio, announced the closing Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

 

"Every good story has an ending," the post began. It went on to say that Mike had suffered a "critical health event" in 2022, and that his recovery requires the couple's "complete focus."

The restaurant at 317 S. Third St. advertised itself as offering casual American fine-dining cuisine. The menu featured dishes such as Sicilian gremolata short ribs, salmon misoyaki and a chocolate souffle with sea salt caramel gelato. Its large patio was a popular spot in the summer, often featuring musical entertainment.

Fiora's was located on the first floor of a 128-year-old house, with offices on the second floor. It used to house a boutique. Before the Anastasios bought the building, a developer had considered razing it and building condominiums.

Another Third Street restaurant, Doughocracy, also closed, in mid-December. The fast-baked pizza restaurant at 407 S. Third was in business for seven years.

