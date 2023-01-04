Town Square Wheaton welcomes tea shop

WHEATON -- Town Square Wheaton announced the opening of its newest tenant, East Canton Tea Company.

East Canton re-imagines tea culture with new ways to make, enjoy and experience the invigorating brew. Its purveyors source the world's finest single origin varieties, handmade artisanal pots, custom blends, and quick infusers to celebrate the joy of tea, the shopping center said.

East Canton Tea Company is in Suite 341 at Town Square Wheaton. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.