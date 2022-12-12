Mexican restaurant chain from Australia to open in Schaumburg Jan. 19

The Sydney, Australia-based Mexican restaurant chain Guzman y Gomez will open its second U.S. location next month in Schaumburg. The chain's first American restaurant opened in Naperville about three years ago. Courtesy of Guzman y Gomez

A Mexican restaurant chain started by two Brooklyn, New York, natives in Australia will continue its North American expansion when its second U.S. location opens Jan. 19 at the southwest corner of Golf and Plum Grove roads in Schaumburg.

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen opened its first American location in Naperville in January 2019.

Next month's opening of the 2,800-square-foot Schaumburg eatery will start with offerings of $5 burritos and bowls, $3 chipotle-seasoned fries and fountain sodas. A full menu featuring burritos, nachos, enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas and soft drinks will be available within days of the opening.

Guzman y Gomez -- or GYG, as it's also known -- has more than 175 locations in Australia, Singapore and Japan. The chain started in Sydney, Australia, in 2006.

Its American founders moved for work to London, where they met their future wives from Australia. After they all moved Down Under, they recognized a scarcity of Mexican restaurants in Sydney and launched Guzman y Gomez.

The new restaurant replaces the demolished 5,800-square-foot building that last housed Brousko Authentic Greek Cuisine.

The plans when approved by Schaumburg officials called for space for about 50 diners inside, a patio for seasonal outdoor dining for about 20 more, and a drive-through lane that could accommodate up to 15 vehicles at a time.