Pulse Technology receives 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Award

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology, a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, has been presented the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics, by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

This award is only given to between six and ten businesses each year from a field of over a hundred fully completed and vetted entries. The Torch Award spotlights companies that exemplify marketplace trust and excellence.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB said: "The Torch Award is the premier award the BBB can present to a company. While the BBB seal is "The Sign of a Better Business," Torch Award winners demonstrate extraordinary ethical standards of trust and behavior. These companies represent the highest level of dedication to four key attributes including character, culture, customers, and community."

Nicole Miceli, Solutions Specialist with Pulse Technology, accepted the award on behalf of the company, at an awards ceremony held at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. The event was highlighted by Pete Kadens, Founder and Co-Chair, Hope Chicago, and Chairman, The Kadens family Foundation. And ABC 7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders hosted the Torch Awards ceremony.

Torch Award recipients are recognized for the effort and importance they place on conducting business with honesty and integrity. The four key criteria that entries were judged on are: character, culture, customers, and community. Companies earning these prestigious awards demonstrates that a business embraces the high standards promoted by the BBB and consistently embodies those standards in its daily operations.

Pulse Technology has also won the Elite Dealer award for 2022 from the national trade magazine ENX, as well as an Honorable Mention from the Managed Print Services Association, as MPS Provider of the Year.