BizWeek: Illinois to pay down unemployment debt; developer plans to save historic building

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an agreement among business and labor to eliminate a $1.8 billion deficit in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Behind him are Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, Pat Devaney, secretary-treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, and Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

State to use budget surplus on debt

In an effort to save businesses nearly a billion dollars in unemployment taxes, lawmakers on Tuesday announced a bipartisan plan to use the state's budget surplus to pay down the remaining $1.4 billion in unemployment debt taken on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A way to save historic building

A developer plans to convert a historic building in St. Charles into apartments. The former factory at the northeast corner of South 13th and Indiana avenues was built in 1904 for the Heinz Brothers Cut Glass Co. and later used as a lamp factory.

New entertainment venue planned

Moonlight Theatre, at 7 S. 2nd Ave. in downtown St. Charles, plans to open in the coming weeks. The venue plans to offer theatrical productions, music and comedy acts at an affordable price.

Wirtz family proposes massive development

The family that owns the Chicago Blackhawks wants to turn more than 700 acres of farmland it owns near Mundelein into a housing, commercial and industrial development, village officials confirmed.

The chef behind three celebrated suburban restaurants has revealed his next eatery should open in February: Chicago Ramen Wheeling, at 743 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Snow shoveling program returns

Arlington Heights' Snow Shoveling Referral Program is back, giving teens in the community the chance to earn some extra spending money this winter while helping their neighbors.

St. Charles schools' tax levy rising

Inflation and rising labor costs are two factors that are having an impact on St. Charles Unit District 303's proposed tax levy.

Indoor park to replace furniture store

A proposal to repurpose a former furniture store as an indoor adventure park with recreational activities for kids and adults is moving through the review process in Vernon Hills.

Cooking up business on TikTok

Two years ago, Darryl Postelnick had barely heard of TikTok. Today, the 57-year-old Algonquin resident boasts 2.7 million followers on the social media platform through his "Cooking with Darryl" videos.