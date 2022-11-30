Adventure park proposed for former furniture store in Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills' planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing tonight for an Urban Air Adventure Park proposed for the space formerly occupied by Ashley furniture store in the Marketplace shopping center. Daily Herald file photo, May 2022

A proposal to repurpose a former furniture store as an indoor adventure park is moving through the review process in Vernon Hills.

The village's planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing tonight regarding an Urban Air Adventure Park in the former Ashley Homestore space at 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., in the Marketplace shopping center.

Ashley last occupied the 61,612-square-foot space before moving to a spot nearby closer to Milwaukee Avenue some time ago.

A company doing business as Wynn-Hoff Air Inc., is seeking a special-use permit to allow for a children's recreation facility and an amusement, recreation or training facility for adults.

The hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.

In May, the village board approved the concept for more detailed staff review and a public hearing before the advisory planning and zoning commission.

Village code requires a special-use permit for amusement/recreational activities.

Wynn-Hoff Air is the contract lessee of the space owned by Mid-America Asset Management.

Urban Air is a franchise with 153 locations in the U.S. and Canada with 80 under development. Suburban locations include Crystal Lake, Naperville, Bloomingdale and St. Charles.

The indoor park would feature go-karts and bumper cars, climbing walls, obstacle courses, laser tag, a ropes course, trampolines and other activities, according to information provided to the village.

According to the company, Urban Air attractions are ideal for 4- to 15-year-old customers but suitable for adults.

It's being promoted as a destination for kids' birthday parties, corporate gatherings, preschool field trips, team-building events, private rentals and other uses.

Ticket options would include day passes, memberships and events. Urban Air would provide private security in peak operating hours on weekends.

Pizza, fries, chicken tenders, fountain drinks, and bottled beer and wine would be available. As proposed, the business would employ 130 to 150 full- and part-time workers with 30 to 50 working each shift.

Village trustees in May expressed concerns about safety protocols and equipment inspections.

According to information provided to the village, maintenance and operations would be monitored closely by staff. Safety standards would be documented daily and require periodic third-party inspection, according to the proposal.

A village liquor license also would be required.