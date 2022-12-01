Gamma Technologies' co-founder named SAE Fellow

WESTMONT -- Syed Wahiduzzaman, vice president and co-founder of Gamma Technologies, has been awarded the Fellow grade of membership in the Society of Automotive Engineers, the highest level of SAE membership.

This distinguished honor is bestowed on fewer than 20 awardees per year in recognition of years of service and SAE membership, as well as original contributions to the automotive technology and engineering community. SAE established the Fellow grade of membership in 1975 to recognize important engineering, scientific and leadership achievements.

In his nearly 30 years of service at Gamma Technologies, Wahiduzzaman has contributed to improving knowledge and understanding of the positive impact simulation can have on mobility engineering. He focused his expertise on the impact of engineering exhaust after-treatment systems with the goal of achieving net zero emissions.

Wahiduzzaman is active in system optimization, innovative combustion system development and electrified vehicles. He has worked with many prestigious academic institutions and published more than 60 papers.

"I am deeply thankful for this recognition and nomination from my peers. Having the opportunity to work with world-class experts, professors and mobility engineering enthusiasts, as well as brilliant young students throughout my career has been an honor," Wahiduzzaman said.