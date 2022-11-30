Joint Commission launches vaccination campaign

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- The Joint Commission Wednesday launched Speak Up About Vaccinations, a new consumer education campaign to help patients make informed decisions about vaccines.

Vaccines are lifesaving tools that reduce the risk of serious illness or death due to infection from viruses or bacteria. They work by imitating an infection and building a person's immunity.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in childhood vaccinations. As a result, we have seen an increase in outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr. Ana Pujols McKee, executive vice president and chief medical officer of the Oakbrook Terrace-based Joint Commission.

Founded in 1951, the Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, the Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.