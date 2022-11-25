Images: Shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals
Shoppers hit brick and mortar stores looking for Black Friday deals across the country and Woodfiled Mall in Schaumburg.
Hannah Wood, left, and sisters Briley Vessell and Breelyn Vessell, right, look over their receipt from Bath and Body Works while shopping at West County Center in Des Peres, Mo. on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The trio spent $116 at the store, buying 38 items which were mostly candles. The women from Ste. Genevieve left home at 5 a.m. for a day of shopping in St. Louis.
Associated Press
Marcia Shiffert, left, of Jonesburg, Mo. joins her sister Melisa Van Dolah and niece Cara Litvin, both of Wentzville, as they wear Christmas pajamas for shopping at West County Center in Des Peres, Mo. on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The trio estimate they have dressed up for the day for 20 years.
Associated Press
A man shops during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
People wait to check out after shopping during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
People pass a display of air fryers as they shop during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
People are silhouetted against the sky at dawn as they attend a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
People transport a television to their car after shopping during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
Customers shop in an Apple store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Customers filter in and out of an Apple store on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
Associated Press
Hoping for a Playstation, shoppers wait in the rain before Walmart Supercenter opens for early Black Friday shopping in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Associated Press
People wait for a Best Buy store to open for a Black Friday sale Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan.
Associated Press
Early morning shoppers stand in lines to enter the Coach and Nike stores before sunrise in Chesterfield, Mo. at the St. Louis Premium Outlets on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Associated Press
Terri Ross, left, checks out a customer at JCPenney as shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va.
Associated Press
Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va.
Associated Press
Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va.
Associated Press
