Casey's General Store looking to add Naperville location

Developers want to build a Casey's General Store at the southeast corner of Plainfield-Naperville Road and 75th Street in Naperville. (Courtesy of Casey's General Store)

Developers aim to replace a Naperville auto service center and car wash with a Casey's General Store.

Because the plans involve demolishing existing structures, Casey's representatives must receive city approval for conditional usage at the site. The planning and zoning commission recently recommended approval after staff determined the request met zoning requirements.

Naperville City Council members ultimately will decide whether to grant final approval of the plan to bring the gas station and convenience store to the southeast corner of Plainfield-Naperville Road and 75th Street.

While there are about 400 Casey's General Stores in Illinois, the site at 1304 Plainfield-Naperville Road would be the second in Naperville. The company representative who delivered the presentation to the planning and zoning commission said additional Naperville locations were in the pipeline.

"We've been here before planning commission before," said Eric Tracy, an associate with Kimley-Horn and Associates. "This is the second location. There's two more coming. So we'll see you again here as soon as we get those applications in."

The .87-acre lot has been the site of an auto service center and car wash since the 1980s. Built in its place would be a fueling station and one-story convenience store, with the exterior mostly made of brick.

Landscaping would be added and upgraded around the property, the building and the new monument sign. Like other Casey's locations, the convenience store would offer a full kitchen with pizza -- Casey's is the 15th largest pizza chain in the nation -- sandwiches, coffee, fountain drinks and many other items.

No construction timeline was provided. The new location would create between 25 and 35 full- and part-time jobs.

"It's a good-looking building, and this is consistent with what Naperville is looking for in their design guidelines," Tracy said. "It's going to be a real enhancement from what's there today."