 

Santa arrives to usher in 2022 holiday season at Woodfield Mall

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 11/10/2022 7:07 PM

Santa arrived Thursday evening to officially start the holiday shopping season at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

His parade around the mall was led by the Conant High School marching band and ended with child-friendly activities at the Ice Palace in the Grand Court.

 

In addition to being generally available through Christmas Eve, Santa also will take part in a few special events during the holiday season:

• Caring Santa -- a private, sensory-controlled photo experience for children with special needs -- will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Ice Palace. Reservations are required.

• Pet Photos with Santa will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 27.

For the full list of Santa Photo Experience hours, go to shopwoodfield.com. Reservations are encouraged at santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com.

