Hinsdale-based Nora Fleming promotes new president

HINSDALE -- Nora Fleming, the company known for its collectible minis that attach to interchangeable serveware bases, recently promoted Janice Dayon Christensen to president.

While the company was founded in 2004, Christensen was hired as its first employee in 2008 after a chance meeting with founder Nora Napientek at a local craft fair. Capitalizing on her penchant for all things tiny, an affinity for crisp spreadsheets, plus an innate love of buying beautiful yet practical products, she found her dream career at Nora Fleming.

Before joining the company, Christensen was a high school teacher and an at-home mom to her three sons.

Christensen quickly learned the ropes and dipped her toes in many aspects of the Nora Fleming workflow, including advertising, social media, licensing partnerships, brand collaborations, showroom design and layout, product development, and local high school entrepreneurial programs.

"I am so excited to continue this next chapter with my Nora Fleming family," Christensen said. "We will continue to innovate with whimsical yet practical items, all while spreading Nora Fleming's message of sharing kindness through artful entertaining and gift giving."

The Nora Fleming collection is available in 1,800 specialty boutiques throughout the United States and online at www.norafleming.com.